NODWIN Gaming names Vishal Parekh as CMO

NODWIN Gaming has appointed Vishal Parekh as its chief marketing officer effective June 1, 2022. Parekh joins the company from Kingston Technology, where he was the marketing director. During his 15-year long stint at the organisation, Parekh was instrumental in building Kingston and HyperX brands in India.

With this appointment, NODWIN Gaming aims to further expand and strengthen its foothold in the Esports and media space in India and globally, utilising Parekh’s extensive international experience in the leadership and strategic marketing roles. “We look forward to scaling new heights with his expertise and knowledge of the sector. Parekh would be spearheading our vision to change the landscape of gaming in India with our innovative multi-pronged strategies. Also, with our multi-industry acquisitions in the past one year, we look forward to his marketing and branding expertise to put a cohesive brand together. As we scale up NODWIN Gaming in the years to come and expand the esports ecosystem in the process, Parekh’s extensive expertise will play an important role to steer the brand in the right direction,” Akshat Rathee, MD and co-founder, NODWIN Gaming, said.

Parekh has over two decades of experience in strategic business management and brand building for clients in IT, retail, lifestyle, gadgets, and gaming. At NODWIN, he will be implementing a global marketing and communication strategy to support the firm’s growth aspirations and core messaging.

“I have been following NODWIN Gaming since its early stages and I know they are the ones responsible for getting esports to India and that too, to mainstream at a time, when Esports was a distant concept. The company has been through a tremendous transformational journey since its inception. In the past two years where everyone is focusing on digital, NODWIN has been on a mission to bring esports to masses and taking the game to the next level,” Parekh stated.

