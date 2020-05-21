NODWIN Gaming launches ESL India Premiership 2020

This is the fifth edition of ESL India Premiership.

NODWIN Gaming has rolled out the fifth edition of its flagship tournament ESL India Premiership 2020. PUBG MOBILE, FIFA 20 and Clash of Clans comes in as new additions to the line-up of games, while Popular FPS CS:GO has been retained. The online phase of the tournament will have two sub leagues – Starter Cups and Master’s League. The broadcast of Masters League will begin on 1 June. According to Sidharth Kedia, group CEO, NODWIN Gaming, lockdown has pulled the shutter on all forms of sports competitions for the rest of the year, leaving esports as the only spectator sport being broadcasted live on a major OTT platform like Hotstar. “The Premiership comes in as an ideal getaway for gamers in lockdown. New games and a new format are in place to kick start the season. PUBGM and CoC are certainly two of the biggest communities out there and with FIFA 20 we have made our first step towards making console games an integral part of the Premiership,” he added.

NODWIN Gaming in its efforts to build a complete esports ecosystem for the country has associated with multiple brands in the past, such as luxury automobile manufacturers Mercedes-Benz. OTT platform Disney+Hotstar also resumes its journey with the Premiership as the official broadcast partners

“The presence of active communities of the new games and the need to bring diversity into the league prompted us to renew the line-up of our competitive titles. What’s exciting about having new games on-board is that we get to work with a new bunch of talented players every time. While on the technical side of things, we are now well-versed in remote tournament execution to produce and broadcast seamless esports entertainment for our viewers,” Gautam Virk, chief operating officer, NODWIN Gaming, stated.

Read Also: If everyone gets vocal about local, who will be heard?

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook