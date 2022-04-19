NODWIN Gaming invests in gaming accessories brand Wings Lifestyle

NODWIN Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited, has entered into a strategic investment in Wings Lifestyle, a gaming accessories brand that designs and deals in high-quality and affordable gaming audio gear. Through this association, NODWIN aims to scale up and strengthen its retail presence and accelerate its direct-to-consumer approach for the gaming and Esports audiences in India.

As part of this investment, NODWIN Gaming will roll-out a custom series of gaming headphones themed around popular Indian gaming and Esports talents and influencers under its umbrella and popular Esports organisations in the country.

Strategic investments like these will enable the company to achieve its vision of creating a successful multi-dimensional gaming and Esports strategy, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming. “We believe that Wings Lifestyle and NODWIN Gaming share multiple synergies; be it our influencers, our tournament IPs sponsorship, or our gamer community businesses. This investment will hopefully fill in the gap created by the huge demand for customised earbuds and headphones among the gaming and Esports community,” he added.

Wings Lifestyle was founded in 2018 by Nishit Sharma and Vijay Vekateswaran joined him as a co-founder in 2021 and has since become one of the leading brands in earbuds with a focus on the mobile gaming segment. The gaming accessories include top-quality gaming earbuds and gaming neckbands with product expansion planned into headphones, keyboards, soundbars, speakers, and mice. As part of its 360-marketing approach to cover all avenues of the gaming ecosystem, Wings Lifestyle collaborates with gaming content creators, esports athletes, and tournament organisers. The digitally-focused brand retails through Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, as well as its own website.

“We built the company completely bootstrapped for the last three years and have successfully brought it to where it is today. We now feel it is the right time to get external funding and grow Wings to become a global gaming brand. NODWIN Gaming and Wings share a common vision of supporting and growing the gaming community and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey,” Nishit Sharma and Vijay Venkateswaran, co-founders, Wings Lifestyle, said.

