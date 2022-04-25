NODWIN Gaming and Loco launch NODWIN Loco All Stars Invitational

Esports platform Loco and NODWIN Gaming have launched the NODWIN Loco All Stars Invitational tournament. The tournament will be for Battlegrounds Mobile India on April 26, 27 and 28 and Asphalt on April 28, 2022, in Delhi NCR. As an invitational, 16 BGMI teams and four Asphalt players have been invited who will play matches over the course of 3 days. Matches will be broadcast live exclusively on Loco in Hindi, English and Tamil.

For Akshat Rathee, MD and co-founder, NODWIN Gaming, with the easing of covid 19 restrictions globally, an in-person gathering of players gives the company an opportunity to bring back the LAN tournaments. “Loco is a community-focused streaming platform that rose to prominence at a time when LAN events took a backseat and is one of the most dominant streaming platforms in India today. Together, we look forward to bringing the much-needed LAN experience to every esports lover in the country,” he stated.

LAN tournaments have always been the soul of the gaming experience and Loco is pumped to provide the Indian gaming community with the first major LAN event post the lockdown, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, founders, Loco, said. “Loco is the largest game streaming platform in the country and we are thrilled to host the live telecast of this LAN event, which will be broadcast in different Indian languages including Hindi, English, and Tamil. We are excited to partner with our friends at NODWIN Gaming, who have been consistent innovators in the gaming content category. We believe this partnership will set the benchmark for LAN tournaments in the country and open up the avenue for reopening of these fan-favourite events,” they added.

