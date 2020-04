NODWIN Gaming adopts #PlayApartTogether campaign for India

The campaign encourages people to practice social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19.

NODWIN Gaming joins the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) safety campaign #PlayApartTogether with a range of games to keep young India at home, safe and engaged. Besides Nodwin Gaming, global gaming industry leaders in the interactive entertainment space, including Riot Games, Twitch, Big Fish Games, YouTube Gaming, among others have also joined the campaign to encourage people to practice social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Through this campaign, NODWIN Gaming urges the Indian gaming community to actively participate in the global campaign and #PlayApartTogether. As part of the campaign, a team of gamers from NODWIN’s community has curated a list of their recommended games for different devices – mobiles, PCs and consoles.

According to Sidharth Kedia, chief executive officer, Nodwin Gaming, this global campaign is the gaming sector’s way of informing and encouraging the vast network of users to follow social safety norms. “We have experienced a 25%-30% hike in our viewership in the last few days. Gaming today has much to offer – from careful mathematical reasoning to the sheer exhilaration of walking away undefeated, and most importantly, to get our minds off the crisis. Through games like these, we aim to share WHO’s important message of safety while letting our community know that they are not alone,” he added.

NODWIN Gaming is an independent subsidiary of mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies. Formed in 2015, the Gurugram-based company has since produced around 10,000 hours of gaming content, created over 20 million touchpoints and organised more than 120 gaming and esports events. NODWIN Gaming currently operates in India, the Middle East and South Africa. Through its strategic partnerships with global players and publishers including ESL, Mineski, Valve and Tencent, NODWIN Gaming has introduced Indians to some of the best global experiences ranging from IPs such as DreamHack and ESL India Premiership, merchandise, gaming influencer management services as well as digital streaming services.

