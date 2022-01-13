NODWIN Gaming acquires 100% stake in D2C company Planet Superheroes

NODWIN will also expand on the current offerings of Planet Superheroes by exploring partnerships with global publishers like KRAFTON, Gameloft, Riot Games, among others

Esports company NODWIN Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited, has acquired comic, pop culture and superheroes merchandising retailer — Planet Superheroes (PSH). “This new addition will enable NODWIN Gaming to offer iconic global merchandise to the millions of youth who engage with NODWIN Gaming via its immensely popular IPs such as India Premiership, VCC, NH7 and DreamHack,” the company said in an official statement.

NODWIN will also expand on the current offerings of Planet Superheroes by exploring partnerships with global publishers like KRAFTON, Gameloft, Riot Games, among others, to create innovative and locally relevant merchandise and licensing offerings on games like BGMI, Valorant, PUBG PC, Asphalt, CSGO, as well as others.

The Indian gaming and esports industry has witnessed a metamorphic rise in its fan base in recent years, Akshat Rathee, founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said. “The acquisition of Planet Superheroes will enable NODWIN Gaming to have another strategic touchpoint with fans that celebrates a common love for all things gaming, pop culture and esports. We believe in increasing the existing offering of global brands to include mega tournaments, Games and even the popular talent and players like Mortal, Samay Raina, Tanmay, Ankit Panth and others,” Rathee added.

“There is huge untapped monetisation potential for gaming companies via merchandising and we share a common vision in realising this potential with PSH joining NODWIN. I believe we will get two immediate wins, a larger consumer base for our existing IPs and a new supply of licenses and partnerships in the gaming industry. I have known Akshat since we met on a Comic Con panel discussion a few years ago and am very excited to join hands to leverage the talent and influencer access that NODWIN can provide us,” Jaineel Aga, founder and CEO, PSH, stated.

