NoBroker.com rolls out latest brand campaign #SellFasterWith No Broker

NoBroker.com has launched a new campaign #SellFasterWith NoBroker which is targeted at people who are looking at selling their houses. As per the company, the campaign aims to highlight the ease and convenience that NoBroker delivers to home sellers.It also showcases how sellers can list their property on NoBroker and sell it without brokerage and in the shortest possible time.

Speaking on the campaign, Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer, NoBroker.com, said, “Selling a property at the right price is a challenging task. It is not easy as involvement of mediators brings in a lot of bias and unnecessary pressures and many a times, sellers do not even get the right price. With NoBroker, selling a property is no more a stressful process but a fast, hassle-free, and transparent one. Our relationship managers take care of the end-to-end process from shortlisting buyers, verifying them, and ensuring complete paperwork. NoBroker ensures that there is complete autonomy and independence in the transaction. We understand that buying or selling a property is a big transaction and expectations of both the parties should be aligned to ensure speedy sale transactions.”

The #SellFasterWith NoBroker campaign has been developed in-house by NoBroker.com and will be featured on multiple channels, including TV, Radio, OOH, BTL, Facebook, YouTube, Google over the 6 weeks.

