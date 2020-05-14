Nobel Hygiene’s latest campaign raises awareness on urinary incontinence

The film has been launched on the social media platform of the brand

In order to draw the attention of people towards the problem of urinary incontinence among the elderly, Friends, the adult diaper brand from Nobel Hygiene launched a new campaign asking everyone to identify the symptoms as they spend more time at home during the ongoing lockdown in the country.

According to the brand, nearly 50 million people over the age of 65 years suffer from urinary incontinence in India. “This often results in sleepless nights for them. Most are unaware of why this happens as well as how it can adversely impact their mental health as well as their families. They often tend to hide it and make excuses for it. During the lockdown, this condition faced by elders in the family has come into sharp focus,” the company said in a statement. Moreover, frequent usage of bathrooms is a symptom and during this lockdown, people can notice it happening inside their houses.

The film has been launched on the social media platform of the brand. Through this film, we want to highlight the issue of urinary incontinence that is faced by the elderly in our families, Kartik Johari, vice president, Nobel Hygiene said. “The campaign educates family members to read the signs and reach out to them for help. There is still a substantial amount of stigma around this ailment in our country. It has been well documented that a majority of the accidents within this age group happen when they are in the washroom. Frequent break in the REM cycles impairs sound sleep and as a result, has a lot of repercussions on the overall well-being of the age group. Via this campaign, we would like to raise awareness on the condition encouraging them to recognize and seek treatment,” he added further.

As part of the initiative, the team will also run an awareness campaign on the platform targeted at an age group of 25-65 since they are the caregivers.

