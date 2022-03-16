Nobel Hygiene rolls out a new campaign for Snuggy Diapers

The brand’s TV campaign will kick off in the first week of April

Nobel Hygiene has announced the launch of its new flagship product – Snuggy Diapers. The launch also unveiled the digital campaign for the brand highlighting its features. Conceptualised by the creative agency The Womb, the campaign has been produced by Bang Bang Films. It has been released on the company’s social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. Furthermore, the brand will also be running a campaign featuring more than 25 Kerala-based influencers on its digital platforms illustrating its premium features. “When we sat down to brainstorm with our agency the Womb, we knew we wanted something different, something as away from the usual visual mould of diaper ads. The result is this ad,” Kartik Johari, VP-marketing and commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said.

The ad film was shot in Kerala and features a mother in a snake boat being rowed by locals to her newborn child. Advertising in the baby product category is filled with cliches, Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, said. “Snuggy is a legacy brand and is one of the market leaders in the South. And they aim to change the language of communication, break clutter and thus, make the category interesting enough to bring in more users. That’s what we have done. We took something cultural in the South, combined it with a product feature, added a catchy line – neela matlab geela and went slightly over the top with the execution,” he added. The brand’s TV campaign will kick off in the first week of April.

Snuggy Diapers was launched in 1987 by film producer R. Mohan. The brand was later acquired by the Godrej group, and then by Nobel Hygiene from the Godrej Group on June 30, 2018.

Read Also: General Mills India appoints Anuj Singh as new country head

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook