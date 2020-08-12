Nobel Hygiene launches new campaign ‘Azaadi Mubarak’

The campaign is being launched across the brand’s digital platforms as well as television

Friends Dry Pants- the flagship brand of Nobel Hygiene has launched its freedom campaign across television and digital platforms. With Azaadi Mubarak as the campaign tone and brand promise, the film aims to create awareness about incontinence (urine leakage) and a weak bladder to destigmatize the category.

“Frequent urination or a weakened bladder are signs of incontinence and affects millions in India yet has never been addressed on a large scale with a direct call to action. Because it does not attract customer acceptance readily or celebrity support it is usually pushed into the shadows. The brand aims to throw a spotlight on the issue encouraging the audience to not shy away from the subject or bottle up their harrowing experiences. But instead, take control of the situation,” the company said in a statement.

The campaign focuses on educating people about the problems faced when one goes through incontinence and recommend an easy solution that is within everyone’s reach. People get trapped inside the houses and rationalize their life around this condition, Kartik Johari, vice-president – marketing and e-commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said. “Incontinence needs be accepted as a normal bodily condition that can be addressed. Our latest campaign Azaadi Mubarak is dedicated to all men and women who go through it. It will address the issue and create awareness about it while expressing solidarity with them. For us, this is the culmination of physical and mental freedom that the product brings. It should aid people to “step out” of their “mental jails” and celebrate their freedom,” he added further.

The campaign will hit the television screens on August 15, 2020 across GEC channels, regional channels, as well as with select news channels.

