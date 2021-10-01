Nobel Hygiene launches audio campaign on International Day for older person

The brand will be rolling out two audio tapes as part of the campaign.

Disposable adult diaper brand Nobel Hygiene’s Friends has launched an audio campaign on International Day of older people. The campaign aims to raise awareness regarding the incontinence problem faced by elderly adults. The aim of this campaign is to expose people to the very real human stories behind the problem of incontinence, Kartik Johari, vice-president – marketing and e-commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said. “The loss of urine control can leave people feeling helpless and isolated, unable to talk even to the closest of their family. And this could be happening in your home! We hope these tapes will help viewers start a conversation with seniors at home and help find an easy solution to a very real problem,” he added.

The brand will be rolling out two audio tapes as part of the campaign. The first tape tells the story of a grandfather who loses control of his bladder while waiting to pick up his grandson from school. The second is the story of a woman who loses bladder control while serving snacks to a prospective daughter-in-law and her family. As per the company, the main aim of the campaign is to help people begin a conversation with their family members and help them to better deal with incontinence.

These have been produced in-house by the Nobel Hygiene marketing team. They have been written by brand content editor Shayonnita Mallik and produced in collaboration with the freelance media production collective, Plan2Shoot.

Nobel Hygiene is one of the largest manufacturers of hygiene products in India. The company was established in the year 2000 by Kamal Kumar Johari, with a view to provide Indian consumers with global quality products customised according to Indian body type. Nobel Hygiene’s range of products are available on both offline and online platforms. Currently, they produce around 75 million diapers per month for both adults and babies.

