Nobel Hygiene launches a national campaign #GiftAzadi to spread awareness on urinary incontinence

Nobel Hygiene has launched a new national campaign #GiftAzadi across television and digital platforms to spread awareness of urinary incontinence. Through #GiftAzadi, Nobel Hygiene is inviting people to send in photographs of what the feeling of being trapped represents to them. For every entry received, the brand will donate a pack of diapers to an old age home. The campaign has been conceptualised by The Womb and executed by WATConsult.

As per the company, the campaign has its roots in the pandemic which shut people across cities and countries in their homes. “As red zones turned green, people reopened shutters and doors and ventured back into the world. However, for sufferers of incontinence, this home quarantine never ends–often separating them from friends, family, and things they love to do. The mental burden of their condition and the stigma that surrounds it makes things worse. #GiftAzadi hopes to destigmatize this by creating awareness about incontinence (urine leakage),” Nobel Hygiene said in an official statement.

This pandemic has brought into sharp focus, just how claustrophobic it can feel to be trapped at home, Kartik Johari, vice-president – marketing and e-commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said. “There are lakhs of people, however, who deal with this repression as a part of life; and have been doing so for decades. The problem of incontinence (aka, urine leakage) is spread across the country, shrouded in taboo and silent suffering. Our work has been to consistently highlight this problem so that more people feel encouraged to talk about it with their families and close ones,” he added.

The campaign has been launched on the brand’s digital channels this week and will hit television screens across general entertainment channels (GEC), regional channels along with select news channels.

