No more privileges for ‘Jet Privilege’ as it rebrands itself as ‘InterMiles’

Through the program members can earn InterMiles across airlines to hotel bookings around the world, to shopping, dining and more.

Loyalty and rewards management company on Thursday announced its new brand name called, ‘InterMiles’ as it dropped the name Jet Privilege. The move comes seven months after Jet Airways was grounded due to an acute cash crunch. Aviation firm, Etihad has a 50.1% stake in Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL). JPPL has close to 10 million members. “The company in the last five years has expanded from running an airline-centric program to emerging as an everyday travel-and-lifestyle rewards program as discerning consumers have shifted beyond transactional rewards and cashback. In fact, over the last six months alone, the program has managed over 33 billion InterMiles,” said Zameer Kochar, vice president- Marketing and Member Engagement.

The company has tied-up with Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, among others. For fuel, InterMiles has tied-up with Indian Oil Corporation among others. Experts believe that re-branding and restructuring of loyalty programs usually helps the company to acquire more customers. “We have seen re-branding usually helps to attract customers,” said Anil Talreja, partner, Deloitte India.

Through the program, members can earn InterMiles across airlines to hotel bookings around the world, to shopping, dining and more. Members can redeem InterMiles for free flights, free hotel stays, free fuel and across more than 2,500 merchandise. “We are embarking on a new journey with InterMiles. What started as a frequent flyer program has, today, become the platform of choice that empowers our members to fulfill their travel and lifestyle aspirations. The name InterMiles suggests the interchangeable nature of the rewards currency where it can be earned and redeemed across platforms including airlines, hotels, dine, shop, fuel among others,” Manish Dureja, managing director, Jet Privilege, said.

JPPL was formed as a fully-owned subsidiary of Jet Airways in 2012 and was hived off as a separate entity in 2014 when Etihad bought a 50.1% stake for $150 million. After that strategic alliance between Jet and Etihad, JPPL became a part of the Etihad Aviation Group in which Etihad has a 50.1% stake, while Jet Airways has the remaining 49.9%.