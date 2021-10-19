NLPBots reboots as E42 with a new logo

NLPBots trademark has been a pioneer globally in creating NLP and AI algorithms to perform multiple functions Including face and image recognition, video identification

Light Information Systems has rebranded their AI platform as a service offering to E42.ai from erstwhile NLPBots and have unveiled a new logo. E42 is an AI and natural language processing platform driving enterprise cognition across processes. The platform enables users to create multifunctional cognitive agents that automate complex enterprise processes that normally require human cognition. The platform has been designed with an aim to help the enterprises in achieving cost optimisation, improving user experience while saving time, energy and resources. The rebranding was a way to highlight the varied scope of use cases and automation that can be created on E42 and to showcase the true potential of cognitive process automation.

“We are a category creator when it comes to enterprise cognition. E42 platform is a pioneer in AI NLP- algorithms that exhibit human-like intelligence to take over multiple roles across various domains. The multi-functional cognitive agents created on the E42 platform are skilled decision-makers, employees and workers that augment the enterprise workforce to help them scale their businesses faster, improve their user experience and drive efficiencies all around,” Animesh Samuel, chief executive officer, Light Information System Private Limited said.

NLPBots trademark has been a pioneer globally in creating NLP and AI algorithms to perform multiple functions Including face and image recognition, video identification etc. The name NLPBots was getting associated more with conversational AI. While conversational AI is an inherent part of the platform the name failed to incorporate the true sense of Multi-functional Cognitive Agents that perform at human level during various tasks. The brand change to E42 from NLPBots became imperative to signify the platform as the ultimate answer to enterprise Cognition and cognitive process automation within enterprises.

The multifunctional cognitive agents created on E42 perform various roles within the enterprise and learn across processes to intervene accordingly, while the conversational capability becomes just one of the possible human interactive touchpoints as and when needed.

