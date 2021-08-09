Nivia becomes official kit partner of Chennaiyin FC

Nivia will manufacture the kits for CFC with the ‘Dhrishti Bommai’ logo

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has signed a multi-year deal with sports brand Nivia. Under the terms of the deal, Nivia will be the official kit partner of CFC starting from the 2021-22 season. This partnership will help CFC to widen its reach across Tamil Nadu through Nivia’s distribution network, Vita Dani, co-owner, CFC, said. “We are always keen to associate with brands that share the same passion for the sport as us,” Dani added.

Nivia will now have exclusive retailing rights to CFC’s take down and replica jerseys. In addition, the sports brand will also help CFC with its merchandise reach across retail and e-commerce channels. As the partner brands intend to take collaboration beyond a traditional sports sponsorship model, the collection will include a fanwear selection of polo tees, shorts, trousers and boots.

However, this partnership does not mark Nivia’s first association with Indian Super League (ISL). Previously, it entered into a three-year multi-crore deal as the league’s official ball partner in 2018. Other than that, it has also worked with national football federations of India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The collaboration with Nivia will help CFC tap the large football fan base from the region, alongside exploring opportunities to develop football in the grassroots, the franchise said in an official statement.

The brand hopes to have a fruitful association over the coming few seasons, Rajesh Kharabanda, managing director, Nivia said. As shared by Kharabanda, Nivia will manufacture the kits for CFC with the ‘Dhrishti Bommai’ logo, the symbol of chasing away negativity and bringing the positivity. “We hope this new collaboration between Chennaiyin FC and Nivia helps bring out the best,” Kharabanda stated.

While the last edition of ISL was held in Goa and concluded on March 13, the entire season was played out under bio bubble safety protocols due to Covid-19 pandemic.

