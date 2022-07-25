NIVEA India launches #SkincarePeNoBreak campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu

NIVEA India has rolled out its latest television commercial (TVC) to promote NIVEA Gel Body Lotion. The TVC features its brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu and focuses on highlighting #SkincarePeNoBreak in summers. NIVEA India has been championing consumer-centric product innovations for over 110 years, Ajay Simha, marketing director, NIVEA India, said. “The category of Body Lotions is of key importance for us, and we encourage consumers to use body lotions during all seasons to keep their skin hydrated, healthy-looking, and soft. In summer, most women take a break from skincare because of the soaring heat and the stickiness caused by the increased humidity. This new range is a unique innovation that fuses together the fast absorption capabilities of a gel and moisturisation aspects of a lotion, making them a go-to option for women in the sweltering heat of summer,” he added.

Conceptualised by Publicis One Touch, the latest commercial highlights the concerns women face with body lotions during summers leading to sticky and greasy-looking skin. NIVEA India with the actor emphasises that – one doesn’t need to put a break on their skincare this summer, unveiling the new ‘NIVEA Gel Body Lotion’ which is based on a non-sticky gel formula designed for 24-hour hydrated skin, making it the ideal summer-friendly product.

“Keeping our skin hydrated and at the same time avoiding the stickiness caused due to the heat & humidity has always been tricky. However, NIVEA India has introduced a new range that promises all-day hydration with a non-sticky feel. Since we wanted to keep the film refreshing, relatable and fun, the TVC is fresh and conveys the importance of using a body lotion in summer whilst understanding the challenges one may face. Taapsee Pannu’s magnetic on-screen presence further enhances the messaging of the TVC and curates a relatable conversation for the women of today,” Nikhil Kumar, executive vice president and business head, Publicis One Touch, stated.

Read Also: ChefKart raises $2 million in seed round led by Blume Ventures and Pravega Ventures

R

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook