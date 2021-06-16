Nivea India appoints Ajay Simha as marketing director

With close to 15 years of overall experience in the field of sales and marketing, Simha’s leadership will help strengthen Nivea’s position, the company said

Nivea India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ajay Simha as the marketing director. With over a decade of experience across various categories such as personal care, male grooming, face, lip and sun care, Simha has championed leading various brand portfolios both in India as well as globally. Before taking over as marketing director, Nivea India, Simha was responsible for the Nivea body care and cleansing and baby care portfolio across the Middle East and North Africa.

With close to 15 years of overall experience in the field of sales and marketing, Simha’s leadership will help strengthen Nivea’s position as a trusted skin care brand, the company said in a statement. “With a deep rooted understanding and a proven track record of driving growth, Ajay is slated to enhance Nivea’s brand presence and equity in the country,” it added further.

“We have witnessed Ajay’s journey over the years and are confident of the tremendous experience and deep rooted understanding he has. He will have a significant role in devising strategies for our launches, continuing the marketing momentum across categories and liaise with key industry players, teams and associates. We wish Ajay the very best for his new role,” Neil George – managing director, NIVEA India, said.

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as skin research for more than 135 years. The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €7,025 million as well as an operating result (EBIT) of €828 million in the fiscal year 2020. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture and the Beiersdorf purpose “Care Beyond Skin.” With its C.A.R.E.+ business strategy, the company pursues a multi-year investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth.

