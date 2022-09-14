Niva Bupa onboards Leo Burnett as its advertising agency

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) has appointed Leo Burnett as its advertising agency partner. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

Niva Bupa is evangelising insurance for freedom and not constraints and the brand philosophy around “claiming life” captures the brand mission, Nimish Agrawal, senior vice president and head of marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said. “There is a massive need to simplify the category and lift the category narrative to be more positive and empowering. During our interaction we found the approach of Leo Burnett to be bold yet extremely intuitive and in line with our vision for the brand and are delighted to partner with them,” he added.

The brand transitioned from Max Bupa to Niva Bupa last year, following a change in the shareholding pattern of the company. Niva Bupa claims to be on a mission to democratise health insurance to make quality healthcare accessible for the masses. The company intends to bring in a fresh perspective to the health insurance category by enabling consumers to live a carefree life, without worrying about the financial constraints related to hospitalisation. This partnership with Leo Burnett will aid the brand in fulfilling its vision of creating ground-breaking work to give people more control over their health and well-being.

For Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman, BBH India, Health Insurance category has come into sharp focus owing to the pandemic. “Niva Bupa being one of the leaders in this segment offers some of the most comprehensive products making health insurance more accessible to all. We look forward to partnering with them to enhance consumer understanding about the benefits of health insurance using data, technology and creativity; encouraging everyone to take a health-first approach,” he added.

Niva Bupa is a joint venture between Fettle Tone LLP (an affiliate of True North Fund VI LLP), a leading Indian private equity firm, and the Bupa Group, a leading international healthcare company with a legacy of providing specialized healthcare services for over 70 years.

