Niva Bupa erstwhile Max Bupa Health Insurance launches new campaign – Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited erstwhile Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, today announced a new brand campaign titled ‘Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye.’ The campaign is followed by the recent launch of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0 plan, a health insurance plan.

As per the company, Niva Bupa has introduced 3 industry-first features including- Booster which helps carry forward unutilized base sum insured up to 10X, Lock the clock which enables you to pay premium as per your entry age until one makes their first claim, thereby helping customers save on premiums and ReAssure Forever which triggers ReAssure benefit forever after the first claim in the policy. This benefit is unlimited and up to the base sum insured.

The campaign captures real life scenarios to depict the policy benefits for consumers through three digital films to highlight the importance of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0’s Age Lock, ReAssure and Booster+ benefits. The campaign is an extension of Niva Bupa’s thematic campaign – Zindagi ko claim kar le.

Talking about the new brand campaign, Nimish Agrawal, senior vice president and head of marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “Based on our consumer research we identified that single biggest reason that prevents prospects from buying Health Insurance – is the perception that money gets wasted in paying premium unless they make a claim. Our latest product, ReAssure2.0 has been designed to address these concerns and offer a product benefit where irrespective of claim / no claim, the consumer doesn’t waste his money and further derives more value than what he/she pays for at all times. Our media mix will be an omni channel strategy with TV, Radio, Social and OTT platforms for maximum reach at an optimum unduplicated frequency.”

The brand campaign kicks off in the month of March 2023 with a digital-first approach which will be followed by a phygital media mix across traditional channels like TV, Print and Radio along with digital platforms in the coming month.

