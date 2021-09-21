Niti Aayog’s former Mission Director Ramanan Ramanathan joins NSRCEL as Fellow

As the Mission Director of AIM, Ramanan Ramanathan has been instrumental in the launch and execution of several nationwide innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Former Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and additional secretary at NITI Aayog Ramanan Ramanathan will be associated as a fellow at NSRCEL―the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore. In this new role, Ramanathan will be responsible for advising NSRCEL startups and guiding NSRCEL teams to help them scale new heights. “Ramanathan’s association as an NSRCEL Fellow, with his exceptional skills and expertise will help our dynamic teams to learn, progress and achieve new milestones,” said Anand Sri Ganesh, chief operating officer, NSRCEL.

As the Mission Director of AIM, Ramanan Ramanathan has been instrumental in the launch and execution of several nationwide innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives resulting in establishment of over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs schools nationwide with above 8,700 currently operational in more than 650 districts giving an access to four million students to innovative technologies like 3D printers, robotics, IOT, electronics and do-it-yourself kits. He has also been the key pillar behind taking Atal incubation centers across the country, setting up Atal Community Innovation Centers especially in tier-2 cities, and launching Atal New India Challenges, ARISE Challenges to give boost to make in India MSME initiatives. He is also responsible for coming up with one of the largest Mentors of Change networks with over 5000 mentors nationwide to mentor school students and startups.

NSRCEL is successfully nurturing and supporting rising entrepreneurs through various programs for the growth of India’s startup ecosystem, Ramanathan, said. “I am looking forward to utilising this association to help and support young and dynamic minds with my experience, knowledge and learnings to help them achieve their entrepreneurial dreams,” he added.

