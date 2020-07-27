Nishi Kant to be the new president for mcgarrybowen India

He will continue to report into Sidharth Rao, chairman, mcgarrybowen India and Dentsu Webchutney

mcgarrybowen India, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has named Nishi Kant as its new president. In his new role, Kant will spearhead the agency across its three offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. He will continue to report into Sidharth Rao, chairman, mcgarrybowen India and Dentsu Webchutney.

Prior to this, Kant was executive vice president and branch head, Dentsu Webchutney, Delhi and Mumbai. According to Sidharth Rao, Nishi Kant has successfully led Dentsu Webchutney’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai. “mcgarrybowen holds a great legacy globally and I welcome him to instil his values and lead the team nationally. I firmly believe his insights will enhance the company’s brand value and empower potential growth,” he added further on the appointment.

“I am looking forward to working with our team and group leaders over the coming years to create a truly integrated agency. Together, we will capture the next wave of growth for mcgarrybowen India by remaining laser-focused on serving our clients, crafting efficient creative work and providing best career experiences to our people,” Nishi Kant said.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

