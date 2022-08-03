Nishant Kumar joins Pepperfry as vice president and national head of Studios

E-commerce furniture and home goods company Pepperfry has announced the appointment of Nishant Kumar as the vice president and national head of Studios. Kumar will be spearheading the expansion of Pepperfry’s studio footprint across the country. His appointment is effective immediately and he will be based at the Pepperfry office in Mumbai.

Kumar joins the team with a vast experience in managing large footprint of retail stores and has an impressive track record of leading businesses during a hyper-expansion phase, Ashish Shah, co-founder and COO, Pepperfry said. “With his expertise, we aim to strengthen our omnichannel capabilities for our customers and provide them with a visual, highly engaging, and interactive shopping experience. l am looking forward to work with him in transforming the furniture retail landscape in India,” he added.

Kumar comes to Pepperfry with 21 years of experience working in sales, business strategies, financial planning, operations, and zonal planning. In his previous stint with Vodafone-Idea, Kumar was managing an eco-system of 2,700 retail stores. At Pepperfry, all studio regional managers will now report into Nishant Sharma.

“I look forward to making significant contributions in charting a high growth path for the stellar Studio business at Pepperfry,” Sharma stated.

Pepperfry Studios are experience centres that offer customers a first-hand experience of a catalogue of furniture and home products. It enables them to make the right purchase decision by exploring various types of woods, materials, colour and fabric swatches. The company claims to deploy inhouse data sciences capabilities at a pin code level to design Studio expansion strategy. Pepperfry Studios operate in two formats – COCO (company owned and company operated) and FOFO (Franchise owned and Franchise operated).

Omnichannel is a very big strategy for the brand and Pepperfry Studios are a key consumer touchpoint, the company said in a statement. The company claims to have an omnichannel footprint in India with over 180 studios in more than 90 cities.

