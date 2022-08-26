Nipun Arora, Hardik Kapdi and Mangesh Shinde join hands to launch omnichannel location-based advertising agency Osmo

Former Ecosys OOH founding partners Nipun Arora, Hardik Kapdi and Mangesh Shinde have joined hands yet again to disrupt the location-based advertising ecosystem by launching their company Osmo. Positioned as an omnichannel location-based advertising agency to bridge the gap between offline and online, Osmo aims to challenge the traditional methods with extensive use of AI and ML.

The OOH media landscape has been changing rapidly but the way of approaching consumers in the industry still has a very primitive approach, Hardik Kapdi said. “In my journey of growing businesses from scratch to multicore entities across diverse categories, I believe omnichannel is the new normal and Osmo strives to drive these offline and online metrics,” he added.

With the explosion of data in the past few years, the agency aims to channelise this opportunity to deliver meaningful and engaging experiences which dives beyond ROI and moves the consumers on-the-move to take action. Osmo provides an offering in OOH, location-based digital media and a multidimensional omniverse ecosystem. “Ushering in the new era of marketing where the status quo is constantly challenged, we have created a unique platform that mends all past broken promises of this industry,” Nipun Arora stated.

The founding team has a collective experience of 50+ years and demonstrated work for range of marquee brands from Renault, Jeep, Zee, Colors, MX Player, Ola, Myntra, SBI Life, Sundaram Finance, Mastercard, Citibank, GSK, Mother Dairy, HP, Microsoft, Idea, Vodafone.

For Mangesh Shinde, data scientist, IIIT Bangalore, after having successfully established a robust ROI model in OOH space way back in 2015, time has come to bend the rules of the game. “LOC8, our proprietary planning platform in integration with sophisticated ML models, provides a single view of the consumer from a location perspective. Thus, enabling the audience-first approach for effective omnichannel targeting,” he highlighted.

Also Read: adidas Originals’ launches its latest brand campaign starring Ranveer Singh

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook