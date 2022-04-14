Nippon Paint’s new campaign celebrates its association with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Nippon Paint (India) has released an ad campaign to celebrate its second year of association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As a part of the partnership, Nippon Paint’s logo will appear on the back of the player’s helmets and caps. Nippon Paint and RCB have an exclusive Blobby in the shade of red with a golden hat resembling the colours of the franchise. Additionally, Nippon Paint has an exclusive RCB red shade of paint which retail at Nippon Paint’s dealer stores.

“Karnataka is an important market for us and RCB celebrates the state like no other brand can. We look forward to many years of partnership,” S Mahesh Anand, president, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (decorative division), stated.

The ad film pays homage to the state of Karnataka and shows how it has inspired the colours of Nippon Paint. The film features landmarks, symbols and personalities from Karnataka such as Mysore Palace, Channapatna Dolls, Hubli LightHouse, Vidhan Soudha, Dollu Kunitha musicians, Karnataka Flag and Kittur Rani Chennamma. With the tagline ‘Namma Karnataka, Namma Nippon Paint’, the film also features the Nippon Paint RCB blobby, and RCB players such as Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshal Patel. As per the company, the TVC will be presented on print, TV as well as digital platforms.

For Mark Titus, assistant vice president, marketing, Nippon Paint India Private Limited (decorative division), the association with RCB has been very fulfilling for Nippon Paint and all of its stakeholders through their shared love for the team. “The TVC celebrates the essence of Karnataka and showcases what it means for us. Apart from the TVC, we have a series of digital ads and contests on our social media pages for RCB fans to look forward to,” he added.

Read Also: VIP bags unveils ‘Pyaar wahi par soch nai’ campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook