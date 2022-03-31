Nippon Paint rolls out a new campaign to mark its five years of partnership with Chennai Super Kings

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (decorative division) has launched a new ad campaign, in line with its fifth year of partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Nippon Paint has continued its association with the franchise for the fifth time in a row as associate sponsors. As a part of the agreement, the company’s logo will appear on the arm of the player’s shirts.

The ad campaign features the company’s brand mascot CSK Blobby along with cricketers such as Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthapa and Ravindra Jadeja. The ad will be aired on TV as well as digital platforms. It shows CSK players and Chennaites saying ‘yellow’ instead of ‘hello’ in their conversations and goes on to celebrate CSK by painting the town yellow with the ‘CSK Yellow’ paint colour. Furthermore, the ad encourages people to ask for Nippon Paint’s ‘CSK Yellow’, to paint their homes. “We look forward to yet again team up with the Chennai Super Kings and say ‘yellow’ to another IPL season,” S. Mahesh Anand, president, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (decorative division) added.

For Mark Titus, assistant vice president, marketing, Nippon Paint India Private Limited (decorative division), cricket is something that draws Indians together and spreads much cheer and celebration amongst Nippon Paint’s customers and Indians across the world. “We are looking forward to what the franchise has in store for us. For our customers, we have just the colour to celebrate IPL and CSK – the Nippon Paint ‘CSK Yellow’. Apart from that, we have a series of digital ads and contests on our social media pages for CSK fans to look forward to. With the CSK Yellow, we are all set for IPL,” he highlighted.

