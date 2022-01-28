Nippon Paint rolls out a new campaign for Spotless Nxt

The ad and 360 marketing campaign highlight the stain repellent interior emulsion

Nippon Paint has launched an advertising campaign for its product Spotless Nxt – the stain repellent emulsion. The campaign highlights Spotless Nxt’s ‘Swan-back’ technology which makes the paint resistant to the penetration of water-borne stains and causes them to form beads. The advertisement has been created and executed by Rubecon Communications.

There was a rising awareness amongst the customers about paint with specific functionalities like stain repellency, Mahesh S Anand, president – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), said. “We are excited to launch this new advertising campaign on Spotless Nxt featuring actor Redin Kingsley and our Spotless Nxt Blobby. With Spotless Nxt, we wish to offer our customers high-quality paint that is suitable for homes. With a lot of time being spent indoors, this special acrylic emulsion paint will play a significant role in keeping the interiors free from household stains,” he added.

The ad features Nippon Paint’s brand mascot Blobby and actor Redin Kingsley as a funny watchman who guards the walls 24 X 7 against stains, until Blobby intervenes with Spotless Nxt. The ad is being aired on TV as well as digital platforms. The Blobby – watchman duo are also featuring in supporting social media campaigns which showcase the product and its functional features. The campaign drives home the message that with Spotless NXT’s stain-resistant swan-back technology, you’ll never have to worry about dirtying your walls again. #WallukuWatchmanEdhuku

Some of the key features of Spotless Nxt are Stain repellency and Ultra Low VOC which keep the walls stain-free and clean resulting in a healthy environment. These high-performance features ensure that waterborne stains that come in contact with the walls, form into beads and roll down. This ‘beading effect’ guarantees stains don’t stick and can be removed easily without damaging the paint. Spotless Nxt does not emit any odour during and after painting hence reducing the risk of any irritation, headache, or nausea, etc. It also possesses excellent washability which makes the surface easier to clean.

According to Mark Titus, director marketing – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) Spotless Nxt is a versatile paint that can be used on interior walls, ceilings and hard and soft boards. “The paint comes with numerous benefits for consumers, but most importantly it helps in trouble-free cleaning of walls and gives walls a smooth sheen finish. Adults in most families are very protective of their walls and try very hard to keep them clean and presentable, especially when their paint is not stain-repellent. Through this ad, we wanted to show the funny side of such efforts while drawing attention to Spotless Nxt, our stain repellent emulsion. The ad campaign will be supported by communications across ATL, BTL and Digital programs to accelerate awareness creation,” he highlighted.

