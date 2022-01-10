Nippon Paint launches new TVC to promote Walltron Patrol Vehicle

The company has launched Walltron Patrol Vehicle to provide Chennai residents with waterproof solutions on call

Paint manufacturer Nippon Paint (India) has launched a new television commercial (TVC) to promote its recently launched Walltron Patrol Vehicle. The company has launched the new initiative to provide waterproof solutions on call for Chennai residents. “At Nippon Paint, we are always looking at innovative ways to market our products and services. The Walltron Patrol vehicle is a unique way to market and deliver our services. The patrol vehicle is very eye-catching, and we are sure that it will prompt interested consumers to call our toll-free number for the services,” Mark Titus, director, marketing, Nippon Paint (Decorative) India, said.



Walltron offers products and services that cater to different requirements ranging from fungicidal solutions to repair polymers and adhesives, as stated by Nippon in an official statement. With the new petrol vehicle service, Chennai residents can avail solutions for waterproofing issues at their doorsteps by calling a toll-free number.



“We are happy to flag-off the Walltron patrol vehicle as we feel it’s the need of the hour. In Chennai, we have had off-season rains which have caused waterproofing issues in many houses as they weren’t prepared for the same. We believe that the Chennai residents will find the Walltron Patrol vehicle very useful. The technicians who will be traveling in these patrol vehicles are equipped with the right skills and products to address the waterproofing challenges of consumers,” S Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint (Decorative) India, said.



For Rajiv Milkha Singh, business head, waterproofing solutions are an essential service, especially considering the current erratic climatic conditions all over the world. The company is expecting to see a good reception from the Chennai residents to avail Walltron Patrol Vehicle services, Singh said. This solution on wheels will address the pain points of many residents with the right products and trained technicians, he added further.

