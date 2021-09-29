Nippon India Mutual Fund appoints Liqvd Asia to manage the integrated social media and conversational marketing mandate

Digital has disrupted the way financial services companies communicate with their customers, Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon India Mutual Fund, said

Digital marketing agency Liqvd Asia has bagged the integrated social media and conversational marketing mandate of Nippon India Mutual Fund in a multi-agency pitch. The agency will craft the strategy, implement and then manage the entire digital universe for Nippon India Mutual Fund, which includes social media management, digital creative design, influencer management and overall brand awareness.

According to Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon India Mutual Fund, the mutual fund industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. “With the rising number of new investors increasingly taking control over their investments there has been a marked shift in investors’ behaviour in recent years. Digital has disrupted the way financial services companies communicate with their customers. In the context of changing market dynamics, we wanted a strategic firm to help power our social media strategy. We are pleased to join hands with Liqvd Asia. Their expertise in financial services and broad knowledge across industries will help our brand grow and achieve the desired communication goals,” he added further.

“These are exciting times to be in the BFSI space. Markets are at historic highs, and the mutual funds’ growth, especially in the pandemic time, is very encouraging. The Liqvd Asia team is all geared up for the Nippon India MF mandate. I believe the synergy that both LA and Nippon India MF bring to the table will bring about a quantum change in how integrated digital marketing is carried out for the category itself,” Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia, stated.

Formed in January 2013, Liqvd Asia has registered offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon and few other international locations. In December 2014, Concept Communications became the parent company to Liqvd Asia. The agency’s client base includes names such as ICICI Bank, Zee Media, Canara HSBC, Indiabulls, Donear Group, GMAC, Legrand, OCBC, and Sennheiser, among others.

