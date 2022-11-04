Ninjacart names Paul Varghese as head of reseller platform 

Supply chain company Ninjacart has appointed Paul Varghese as the head of its reseller platform. As per the company, Varghese will contribute to developing the company’s strategy, go-to-market (GTM), teams, and execution capabilities.

Ninjacart will work great under Varghese’s leadership due to his success and expertise track record, Kartheeswaran K K, chief operating officer and co-founder, Ninjacart, said. “His vast experience and leadership will enhance our collective passion as we invest in the company’s vision of becoming India’s largest agricultural platform,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Varghese had worked for Swiggy, where he led restaurant partner relationships for the food marketplace business as well as cloud kitchen and brand works business lines. Moreover, he has worked at Reckitt, and Procter & Gamble (P&G) towards brand expansion and driving channel engagement to expand the business network.

