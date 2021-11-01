Nilkamal launches #KhushiyonKeLiyeHameshaReady campaign

The brand claims to have more than 60 stores

Furniture brand Nilkamal has launched its new campaign, #KhushiyonKeLiyeHameshaReady. The campaign consists of a series of films that capture relatable and celebratory moments of consumers’ life, as well as integrates its range of home and office furniture in the ad films. #KhushiyonKeLiyeHameshaReady has been ideated, shot, and executed by Makani Creatives.

“Nilkamal has been a part of the Indian households for over three decades. Over the years, consumer preferences have been constantly evolving, and we at Nilkamal have innovated and adapted to these changing trends with our range of home and office furniture. Our latest campaign reflects on this journey and showcases our range of furniture through relatable and heartwarming stories,” Pinaki Gupta, GM marketing, Nilkamal Ltd, said.

According to Anant Medepalli, creative head, Makani Creatives, Nilkamal is a household name, trusted and loved for quality products. The challenge for crafting the campaign was to showcase Nilkamal’s furniture collection with simple yet impactful storytelling, Medepalli said.

“We began with a simple insight – furniture is not just furniture. It’s an integral part of the special moments in life. It even helps you celebrate them. Nothing could bring the insight alive better than sweet, emotional scenarios we all relate to. The films are a series of touching human stories that show how Nilkamal furniture is ‘khushiyon ke liye hamesha ready’,” Medepalli added.

The brand claims to have more than 60 stores and 3,000 distributors. Furthermore, it claims to have a strong network of over 20,000 dealers spread across the country. Over the decades, Nilkamal has emerged as a trusted name in the furniture category.

Read Also: Laqshya Media Group conceptualises #WantItFlauntIt OOH campaign for Hero Lectro E-cycles

Read Also: Media consumption has increased for 25% of families in October: Report

Read Also: Havas Group India elevates Manas Lahiri and Ravinder Siwach

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook