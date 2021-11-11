Nilanjan Mukherjee joins JetSynthesys as deputy CEO

Mukherjee has worked with large conglomerates such as Airtel, Reliance, Wipro, and Aditya Birla Group

JetSynthesys, a new-age digital entertainment and technology company, has appointed Nilanjan Mukherjee as deputy CEO. To strengthen its leadership team, the company has also roped in Rohit Potphode as president, global partnerships and Esports, and Chandresh Sampat as senior vice president, corporate development. “Rohit, Chandresh, and Nilanjan bring a wealth of knowledge and multiplatform experience across markets and will work with me to front business opportunities for JetSynthesys globally. We welcome them to the Jet family and look forward to this exciting journey with them,” Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, said.

Mukherjee brings deep consumer insights and knowledge of analytical science to the table. He has worked with large conglomerates such as Airtel, Reliance, Wipro, and Aditya Birla Group. He is credited for creating cellular mobile services in India as he helped to build brand Idea Cellular and launch India’s first 3G services in Reliance.

“I am excited to be at JetSynthesys at such an opportune time for the industry, and play a role in the transformation journey. I look forward to draw from my prior experience and knowledge, and work with the team to take the business to the next level,” Mukherjee said.

Potphode holds an experience of over 18 years in building, scaling, and sustaining innovative revenue models via brands, agencies and publisher partnerships. Prior to JetSynthesys, he worked with A+E Networks where he was leading advertising sales and digital partnerships.

He was also associated with other renowned media and entertainment organisations such as IMG, Viacom Inc, Star TV, and Ten Sports.

Moreover, Sampat has over 23 years of experience across manufacturing, retail, luxury, and venture capital . Before joining JetSynthesys, he led Springboard for Brand Capital, Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd and also served as the general manager for the company.

