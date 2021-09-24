Nikunj Dalmia named managing editor of ET NOW Swadesh

Times Network to launch its Hindi business news channel soon

Broadcast network Times Network on Friday announced the appointment of Nikunj Dalmia as the managing editor of its soon to be launched Hindi business news channel, ET NOW Swadesh. In his new role, Dalmia will lead all editorial decisions and oversee the management of the channel besides continuing his role as the managing editor of the network’s English business news channel, ET NOW, where he hosts the shows, The Market and Closing Trades.

With over two decades of experience in tracking corporate India, government policies, domestic and global economies, Dalmia has witnessed some of the biggest financial events and has built a reputation of understanding the dynamics of the markets, the company said. “One of India’s most renowned business news anchor, Nikunj has gained the respect of the market voices, as well as the trust of viewers who tune in to his shows,” it added.

According to MK Anand, MD and CEO Times Network, Nikunj is a network stalwart and has played a pivotal role in nourishing and growing ETNOW since its inception. “In the Indian business journalist community, he is peerless with a reputation built on in-depth knowledge of financial markets, businesses and micro and macro-economic trends. Nikunj has been instrumental in shaping and sustaining ETNOW’s market leadership. ET NOW Swadesh and I am confident Nikunj will lead this new mandate to its glory and success, and further raise the bar for the Hindi business news category,” he added.

“I look forward to working with a talented and determined team of journalists and crew. With a unique content offering that is focussed on empowering viewers with the knowledge that will enable them to be part of India’s growth story, ET NOW Swadesh will sharply differentiate itself from other players in the Hindi business news category,” Dalmia stated.

