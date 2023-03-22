Nikhil Gandhi steps down as the COO, MX Player

MX Player has announced that Nikhil Gandhi has decided to step down as the company’s chief operating officer (COO) to pursue other interests.

The company informed that Gandhi is serving his notice period and is ensuring a seamless transition. His appointment as COO in August 2021 was in line with the company’s strategy to drive growth and efficiency. Gandhi worked closely with MX Player’s chief executive officer, Karan Bedi and was responsible for taking the platforms to their next phase of growth by expanding its geographical reach, enhancing data-driven innovation, growing the scope and scale of revenue streams, and building maximum impact for internal and external stakeholders.

Speaking on the announcement, Kiran Bedi, chief executive officer, MX Player, said, “Thanks to Nikhil’s contributions, the company is in a strong position, and we are confident that our team, values and talent will continue to thrive, improve business synergy and create even more valuable organizational depth. We sincerely thank Nikhil for his leadership and meaningful contribution in MX Player’s growth and success and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Karan Bedi.

“I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at MX Player. I am especially grateful to Karan and the extraordinary team who worked alongside me to introduce new revenue growth drivers and create so many impactful and digital experiences for our users and stakeholders. I wish them all the best,” Nikhil Gandhi said.

