scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Nikhil Arora appointed as the head of marketing at EnKash

He will be responsible for the brand to help drive customer awareness through an integrated marketing approach, the company said

Written by BrandWagon Online
Nikhil Arora appointed as the head of marketing at EnKash
Prior to his current appointment, Nikhil Arora worked with brands such as Samsung, Nestle, Marico, Moneyview, and OneAssist

With the aim of strengthening its leadership team, EnKash has announced the onboarding of Nikhil Arora as head of marketing. As per the company, he will be responsible for the brand to help drive customer awareness through an integrated marketing approach.

At EnKash aims to build autonomous and lean structured teams to drive efficient performance while focusing on consistent growth and progress, Naveen Bindal, co-founder, EnKash, said. “As we rapidly scale our operations, have brought in innovative and impact-driven professionals to lead and build key verticals for the brand. Their diverse experience in their respective domains will certainly provide us with the impetus and a competitive advantage in the long run,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Nikhil Arora worked with brands such as Samsung, Nestle, Marico, Moneyview, and OneAssist. According to the company, his joining stands to benefit the company in transforming challenger brands’ profits and losses (P&Ls), setting and scaling up ecommerce businesses and leading the organisations’ entry into a new category with new product development (NPD) deliveries. The company added that for it, he brings strengths of consumer understanding, communication development, passion for trying new ideas and bias for action to build marketing programs that deliver strong business growth from his 18 years of experience.

Also Read

Also Read: Genesys International Corporation names Sameer Sankhe as new chief digital officer

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.