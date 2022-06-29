‘Nike’s split-screen campaign is timely & inspiring’

Why the campaign rocks

During the pandemic, the challenge for professionals in the creative industry was in generating impactful communication with limited resources and while working remotely. Nike’s split-screen campaign really stood out for me during this time because it is creatively inspiring. The timing and the relevance were absolutely spot on! The film used over 4,000 pieces of footage to convey a powerful message of hope during difficult times. Being a marathoner myself, the core message that nothing can stop sports really spoke to me. Despite the challenges in creating communication during the pandemic, there was no compromise on the creative execution. The narrative too is very powerful, which is why it doesn’t matter where in the world you are watching it from. Everyone can relate to the message, especially if they are passionate about sports.

For a moment, it made us forget about the pandemic. Since then, Nike has rolled out many other impactful campaigns but this one really raised the bar especially because it was released during the pandemic overcoming numerous challenges.

