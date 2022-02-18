Nielsen partners with The Trade Desk to provide data measurement for the open internet in Europe, Asia, Mexico and Canada

As part of this strategic partnership, The Trade Desk will provide demographic data to Nielsen’s Identity System

Nielsen has entered into a strategic partnership with The Trade Desk to power identity resolution for open internet measurement in key international markets around the world. The Trade Desk will help fuel Nielsen’s demographic data starting with France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Japan, Australia and Germany will launch on April 1, with plans to launch in other Asian and European markets, in addition to Canada and Mexico, on a regular cadence following the initial releases in 2022.

This strategic partnership with The Trade Desk will help Nielsen scale its Identity System globally and showcases it’s commitment to independent measurement and marketplace interoperability, facilitating an open ecosystem for the media industry, with audiences de-duplicated across multiple platforms, Karthik Rao, chief operating officer, Nielsen, said. “We continue to evolve our technologies and methodologies as we move toward Nielsen ONE and this is a very important milestone for that vision of true cross-platform measurement across all screens, underpinned by a strong digital measurement capability,” he added.

Post this partnership, Nielsen will integrate demographic data provided by The Trade Desk into the Nielsen ID System to provide more scope and accuracy in Nielsen’s digital ad measurement for the open internet, connecting digital impressions to demographics across millions of devices. Advertisers and publishers can use Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings with more confidence knowing that the solution is aimed towards appropriately assigning and deduplicating audience demographics across mobile and PC platforms when a digital ad is viewed. With this initiative, Nielsen becomes a preferred measurement provider of The Trade Desk and builds on the two companies’ longstanding relationship.

The Trade Desk is committed to working towards accurate and transparent measurement in service of an optimal advertising experience on the open internet. As part of this strategic partnership, The Trade Desk will provide demographic data to Nielsen’s Identity System. In doing so, this will help to advance more robust measurement and reporting across digital media, particularly over-the-page advertising, in key international markets that have most room to benefit.

According to Michelle Hulst, chief data officer, The Trade Desk, the company is in a prime position to provide the open internet with a standard of measurement that improves data-driven decisions, advertising performance and transparency. “We have long believed that it takes all of us to support the digital media ecosystem, especially in the world of measurement, and look forward to advancing the open internet together with Nielsen internationally,” she highlighted.

As part of the Nielsen ID System, the Nielsen ID Graph is calibrated against, and validated by, Nielsen’s people-based panels and truth sets. This deal will further position Nielsen to scale its ID Resolution System globally and truly deliver deduplicated audiences across linear and digital platforms as part of Nielsen ONE, its cross-media measurement solution.

