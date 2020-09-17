Nielsen launches global campaign outcomes database ‘Nielsen Compass’

The dataset covers critical elements from marketing campaigns including brands, pricing, promotions and media platforms providing a common measurement language across advertising buyers, sellers, and agencies

Data and measurement firm Nielsen on Thursday announced that it is launching Nielsen Compass, a database that leverages the company’s global scale to establish syndicated normative (norms) standards for campaign outcomes measurement. The dataset covers critical elements from marketing campaigns including brands, pricing, promotions and media platforms providing a common measurement language across advertising buyers, sellers, and agencies. Each year the aggregated dataset is updated with approximately 25,000 campaign ROIs, 100 categories and 50 countries.

As per the company, with Nielsen Compass, marketers can make data-driven decisions to optimize cross-media campaigns across TV, digital video, display, social, search, print, out-of-home and radio to deliver the largest return on their advertising spend. This dataset offers flexible delivery methods based on client needs, including an interactive user-interface, dynamic reports with advanced calculations via file delivery, as well as feeding directly into Nielsen’s media planning suite, the company said.

“There has never been a more dynamic and challenging time to be a marketer. Each year, billions of advertising dollars go to waste as marketers rely on incomplete data when making decisions on their cross-media strategies especially when attempting to scale across countries and brands. Our mission is to deliver outcome measurement around the world so marketers can maximize their ROI, move with velocity and be budget friendly. We launched Nielsen Compass as an answer to an industry calling for better outcome reporting measurement,” Matt Krepsik, general manager, planning and outcomes products, Nielsen said.

According to Madhubanti Banerjee, director, marketing effectiveness, Nielsen South Asia, in the fast-paced advertising ecosystem of India, marketers are faced with increasing budgeting and optimization challenges amid mounting cost pressures. “This equation makes an outcome and ROI based decision-making system a necessity across the board. Nielsen Compass responds to this need by democratizing ROI measurement to cater to the entire spectrum of brands, with velocity and affordability,” she added.

