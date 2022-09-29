Nielsen India appoints Deepak Mann as new director, marketing effectiveness

Nielsen has announced the appointment of Deepak Mann as director, marketing effectiveness, Nielsen India. As per the company, Mann will be based in Mumbai and will report to Abhinav Maheshwari, vice president, marketing effectiveness, APAC. In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding and strengthening Nielsen’s leadership in the marketing effectiveness domain in India.

Deepak Mann brings with him a strong track record and core expertise in marketing effectiveness and consumer insights management, Abhinav Maheshwari, vice president, marketing effectiveness, APAC, said. “We will look at leveraging his capabilities and business acumen in driving stronger customer engagement alongside fortifying Nielsen’s presence in the marketing effectiveness domain across verticals,” he added.

Mann joins Nielsen with more than 18 years of experience in business insights and analytics. Prior to this appointment, he was the insights head at Amway, where he managed global, regional as well as market specific roles across geographies. At Amway, Mann has held various leadership roles, including six years as regional consumer and media insights head for Europe, India and Africa. He was also the CMI global lead nutrition, based out of the US for two years. Prior to Amway, Mann was associated with research international, the research subsidiary of the WPP group.

According to Nielsen, Mann helps create and deliver high impact solutions with a focus on customer centricity while navigating a constantly evolving data-driven media landscape. “With Nielsen being on the verge of transitioning to a digitally advanced future, my efforts as the lead of its marketing effectiveness program will be centered around contributing to its transformation and growth strategies. I will be working closely with Nielsen’s talented team and leadership to help clients and customers achieve new standards,” Deepak Mann, director, marketing effectiveness, Nielsen India, highlighted.

