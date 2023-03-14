Nickelodeon’s latest edition of ‘Together For Good’ urges kids to celebrate being #OneOfAKind

Kids’ entertainment network, Nickelodeon’s latest edition of its global pro-socio initiative ‘Together For Good’ aims to encourage kids to celebrate their individuality and believe that they are #OneOfAKind.

As per the company, through its initiative, this season of ‘Together For Good’ is set to inspire self-acceptance and self-love amongst kids and will help them in developing a strong sense of a positive self-image. Together For Good will see Nicktoons – Chikoo, Bunty, Motu, and Patlu, bring alive the message of the initiative through two engaging, fun, and light-hearted films propagating this message.

Speaking on the latest edition of Together For Good, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon as a brand believes that every child is special, unique and worthy of celebration. Keeping this brand belief at the core of all that we do, this year’s’ ‘Together For Good’ focuses on imbibing self-acceptance and self-love among kids. In a day and age of severe stress and comparisons that kids are faced with, we are hopeful that our initiative with the powerful message of ‘You are #OneOfAKind’ will strike a chord and help them tackle the curveballs that life inevitably throws at them”.

Through the #OneOfAKind initiative, further, Nickelodeon will engage with kids through on ground engagements, partnerships, contests, dialogues with mom bloggers, teachers, and advocacy groups. Kids will also be encouraged to take the “I am #OneOfAKind” pledge on the Nick India website.

It is also noted that to promote this initiative further, an Instagram and Facebook AR Frame has been created to inspire kids to be at ease with themselves without any filter. It is also believed that Nickelodeon will launch a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ movement, one hug at a time!

