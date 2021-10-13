Nickelodeon pins hope on festive quarter; expects ad revenue to bounce-back to pre-covid levels

Nickelodeon has retained its number one position by accounting for 33% market share in the kids genre.

It has been almost a year and a half since children are home-bound and have spent more time watching television. Benefitting from this is the kids channel Nickelodeon, which claims to have recorded a viewership of 50 million every week on its channel. “Nickelodeon has retained its number one position by accounting for 33% market share in the kids genre. We also have the highest ad revenue share in the genre at 35%. With these numbers and progress, we expect our ad revenue to touch or even go marginally above the FY20 levels by the end of FY22,” Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, hindi mass entertainment, and kids TV network, Viacom18, told BrandWagon Online.

With Diwali around the corner, the channel has created a pipeline of content including new shows and movies. “We will be launching new episodes of all our IPs such as Motu-Patlu, Bhoot Bandu. We will also roll out one-two movie premieres in the upcoming months. We celebrate Children’s Day and Christmas in a lavish way, so we will have a celebratory content lined up for them,” Jaipuria added. The channel will launch its new tentpole show Chikoo Aur Bunty which is a ‘slice of life’ animated show focusing on two brothers and bringing out the aspect of sibling rivalry through the show. Releasing on October 18, the show will be powered by Phillips, in association with Pediasure and Flipkart shopsy. As per Nickelodeon, the channel has over 700 hours of content slate.

The broadcaster has planned a heavy marketing strategy for the launch of Chikoo Aur Bunty. On television, Nickelodeon will be promoting the new show across genres including general entertainment channels (GECs), music, movies and regional TV channels and channels– going beyond the Viacom18 owned channels to other channels such as Sony Sab, Sony Max, Star Plus, Zee Marathi, among others. Nickelodeon will also explore the digital space by leveraging the momentum of IPL and advertising on Disney+Hotstar as well as SonyLiv and YouTube. The kids channel will also use social media to spread awareness of the show by introducing AR filters, Gif packs and stickers, as well as roping in influencers for promotion. Interestingly, Nickelodeon has partnered with gaming apps such as Eight ball, Rock Paper Scissors, Carrom Challenge, among others for advertising as well as show’s character integrations on the apps. “Our marketing strategy is to be available to kids at every touchpoint. We want to first create an engagement for the brand with children, which will then translate into an engagement with the show,” Nina stated.

As for advertisement revenue, the channel was hit by low ad volumes last year despite high viewership but claims to have witnessed a rise in ad sales this year. “For us, the festive quarter is always a very busy quarter. Diwali, Christmas and summer vacations are our high points and this year we expect a good festive quarter, enabling us to bounce back to pre-covid levels,” Jaipuria said. She also added that while FMCG continues to dominate the advertising pie, due to the co-viewership trend, the channel has seen new advertisers such as e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa as well as edutech platforms such as Byju’s and WhiteHat Junior coming on board. According to industry estimates, the cost of a ten-second ad spot on kids channels ranges between Rs 1,000 – 3,000 during prime time that is between 8 pm – 10 pm.

Read Also: Toch.ai raises $11.75 million in Series A to transform digital video content industry

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook