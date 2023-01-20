Nickelodeon launches new anthem and brand campaign

Nickelodeon has launched its new anthem and campaign ‘#DoTheNickNick’ in India in its bid to celebrate kids. The all-new campaign features the country’s favourite Nicktoons and encourages kids to look forward to 2023 with a positive outlook, a statement from the franchise said.

The campaign will be run across the Viacom18 Network, besides a host of social media and digital platforms and several on-ground initiatives. To add to that, it will also be promoted on music apps such as Gaana and JioSaavn.

“As we begin the new year, we once again reiterate our promise to our viewers of bringing the best stories and characters. Our new anthem champions exactly what Nickelodeon stands for – ‘Nick for Kids and Kids for Nick.’ We are excited to present a power-packed year, further reinforcing our bond with kids,” said Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Viacom18 hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network head.

The brand-new anthem has been written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik.

“I have always enjoyed writing for Nickelodeon, because I am still a kid at heart. This anthem is an ode to the young minds to celebrate their zest and the unshakeable bond with their Nicktoons,” said Gulzaar.

“The anthem, written by Gulzaar Saab, captures the spirit of youth and encourages them to wear their hearts on their sleeves. I hope that this anthem will create some unforgettable memories for others as well,” added Malik.

Further, the franchise said that it has planned a new line-up of new episodes and shows in 2023. Motu Patlu, Chikoo Aur Bunty will be furthered with the addition of new episodes. Similarly, Pakdam Pakdai, Ninja Hattori, and Pinaki and Happy – The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic will follow suit. On the other hand, Nick Jr. gets a brand-new show, Ricky Zoom, besides new episodes of Masha and the Bear.

It is interesting to note that the ‘Kids choice award’ will make its return in a new avatar in the upcoming months.

