Nickelodeon launches its #NickChildrensDayFUNda campaign

Nickelodeon has launched its #NickChildrensDayFUNda children’s day campaign. With this campaign, the company aims to reiterate its commitment to kids by always being there for them as a friend who they can rely on. Nickelodeon has also onboarded the brand ‘Nourish’ as an associate sponsor of the children’s day campaign. As part of the campaign, the company has partnered with food brands like My Froyoland, and Hangout Cakes & More. It claims that kids can order these special treats via food delivery platforms, Swiggy and Zomato. In association with JW Marriott, Mumbai, Nickelodeon is also hosting a special Nicktastic brunch on 14th November.

Nickelodeon has always encouraged kids to express themselves, Sonali Bhattacharya, head, marketing kids TV network, Viacom18, said. ” It is with this belief that we engage with kids beyond screens and dial up the connect with our young audiences and their parents through meaningful campaigns and initiatives. Our Children’s Day campaign puts the power back in the hands of kids and encourages them to voice their FUNDA of wants and needs, however big or small,” she added.

Additionally, Nickelodeon stated that it has launched a microsite to encourage kids to share their wants and thoughts. It claims it will select some of the best entries and air them on the channels on November 14 and 15. Kids can also engage with their favourite toons with specially curated games on the microsite.

Also Read: Muscle & Strength India expands to new cities in north India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook