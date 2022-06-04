Nickelodeon joins hands with the United Nations in India to protect our #OnlyOneEarth

Nickelodeon has partnered with the United Nations in India for a #OnlyOneEarth campaign, on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022. Through the campaign, the kids’ entertainment franchise along with the United Nations in India will raise awareness on ways to reduce carbon footprint and emphasise on the importance of protecting the planet. The campaign aims to highlight the need to reset the balance with nature through individual actions and reduce our carbon footprint.

Nickelodeon has always focused on empowering kids in the most meaningful ways through innovative initiatives, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18, said. “With a strong belief that these dynamic young minds are the true change agents of society, we felt it is crucial for kids to understand the importance of a greener future. With the might of our franchise and Nicktoons we will bring alive the message of #OnlyOneEarth to as many kids and parents as possible,” she added.

As a part of this campaign, Nickelodeon’s creative communication will deliver the message of collective climate action with an emphasis on ‘Yeh Planet Hum Sabka Ghar Hai’. Nickelodeon with the help of Nicktoons, will also be leveraging the UN’s existing school network in India to amplify the ‘Act Now’ program, online as well as offline.

Through two stories, Nickelodeon’s Nicktoons brings alive the message of ‘Yeh Planet Hum Sabka Ghar Hai’. The first story titled ‘Kaagaz Ka Ghar’, throws light on human-wildlife conflict while the second story ‘Paani Ka Ghar’ emphasises on marine and plastic pollution. With ‘Yeh Planet Hum Sabka Ghar Hai’, both the stories showcase kids taking the initiative to become climate heroes and bringing about positive change by teaching adults important climate action lessons.

According to Shombi Sharp, UN resident coordinator in India, the entertainment industry has the power to influence the largest youth generation in history for positive change. “Through this partnership, we hope to give a platform to creative young minds to be the drivers of climate action and tackle the triple planetary crisis. When children lead, families and societies follow, and when India leads the world succeeds,” she highlighted.

To further amplify the initiative far and wide, Nickelodeon is undertaking a campaign by initiating a consumer-engagement activity across malls in Mumbai and Delhi to signify the importance of making the planet greener. In addition to this, the campaign will create engagement across social media to motivate kids to take up a green heart pledge and adopt different ways to address climate change. The campaign is being brought to fruition through interactive influencer marketing, social and digital activities.

