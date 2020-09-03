Nickelodeon International joins hands with Nickelodeon India to co-produce The Twisted Timeline Of Sammy & Raj

Currently in production with Viacom18’s Nickelodeon India, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj is slated to roll out across Nickelodeon International in 2021.

Nickelodeon International has partnered with Nickelodeon India to coproduce The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj. The new series marks the first collaboration between the top kids’ entertainment brand and the leading Indian kids’ category brand from India’s fastest growing entertainment network. Under this new collaboration, the animation and storyboards are being developed in India, while scripting is being done in the US and the UK with casting being initiated in the US.

The popularity of international content is on the rise, and Nickelodeon is focused on meeting the rising demand for diverse, creative stories for a global audience, Jules Borkent, executive vice president, Kids and Family, ViacomCBS Networks International. “This partnership with Viacom18 goes beyond kids’ content, as we look to embrace greater diversity both on-screen and behind the camera,” he added.

Currently in production with Viacom18’s Nickelodeon India, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj is slated to roll out across Nickelodeon International in 2021. With a mysterious time-altering app at their fingertips, the series follows the reality-bending adventures of a pair of cousin-brothers, as they pause, rewind, fast-forward and slow-motion their way into a whole host of rowdy laugh-out-loud exploits.

For Nina Hahn, senior vice president, International Production and Development, Nickelodeon International, the idea for this series was developed in collaboration with the team in India. “We sought a way to fuse western and eastern story telling elements. Indian culture is very much a part of this series’ DNA, and we are eager to share those elements with our global audience,” she said.

According to Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, this partnership with Nickelodeon International has gone beyond the border lines of creativity and stands testimony to the success of Nick India and Nick International in creating groundbreaking content. It further reinforces the capability of the Indian Animation Industry.

