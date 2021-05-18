Nickelodeon in collaboration with Google rolls out Ludo

Keeping in with the fervor, the game will be voiced over by Nicktoons

Kids genre television channel Nickelodeon has collaborated with Google India to launch Ludo. Through an innovative format of hands-free gaming. Nickelodeon and Google aim to redefine the craze for Ludo through children’s favourite characters thus making the game more fun to play. The game will enable the users to play just with their voice from the convenience of a device. The game will have four houses with only two pegs each, with faces of Nicktoons on the pegs in each house. While teams with Green and Red colors will be renamed as Motu- Patlu, and Rudra Rangeela, those of Blue and Yellow will be re-named as Shiva- Reva, and Happy- Pinaki, respectively. “With a perpetual spirit to innovate we at Nickelodeon have always endeavored to engage with our young viewers by providing them unique and immersive experiences through multiple touchpoints that are unparalleled. This association with Google is yet another step towards collaborating with like-minded partners and creating a platform to experience different aspects of the media and entertainment ecosystem thus transporting them to the world of fun with their favourite Nicktoons,” Sonali Bhattacharya, head marketing, Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said.

Keeping in with the fervor, the game will be voiced over by Nicktoons. Upon launch, Nickelodeon Ludo will treat its users to a refreshing look and feel with its modern, yet minimalistic design as compared to the classic board. The game can be played hands free by a single player or 4 friends together present at the same place. Nickelodeon Ludo will be available in English language and be open for all users.

Nickelodeon will also be launching a campaign to proliferate the initiative further. The campaign will reach out to kids through all possible screens i.e. YouTube, on-air and digital mediums of the brand. From high rotation on air promotions on the Nickelodeon franchise channels and a digital plan across the Nickelodeon franchise social media and gaming platforms. The channel has also devised expansive influencer promotion and digital engagement through an array of exciting activities to keep them intrigued and drive their attention to Nickelodeon Ludo.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook