Niantic releases Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit

AR technology company Niantic has announced that it is opening its Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit (ARDK) to developers that will make creating augmented reality experiences more accessible. The Lightship ARDK will present several of the tools used in Niantic’s games, such as Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom, the company said in a statement. These tools will allow developers to create games using three features made popular by Niantic games: Real-time mapping, understanding (which helps AR objects interact with real-world places), and multiplayer sharing features. The Niantic Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit, or ARDK, is now available for all AR developers around the world.

“At Niantic, we believe humans are the happiest when their virtual world leads them to a physical one. Transforming humanity’s relationship with technology by merging the physical and virtual worlds will require the ideas and perspectives of as many people as possible. That’s why we’re so excited to open the vault of technology that powers our own games, so developers, creators and brands globally can build inclusive experiences that push the boundaries of what’s possible in AR,” John Hanke, CEO, Niantic, said.

Niantic is an AR company, inspiring people to explore the world together. Its slate of products– Ingress, Pokémon GO, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite–reaches a global community of hundreds of millions of Niantic explorers, the company claims. Niantic’s Lightship planet-scale AR platform powers all Niantic games and enables developers and creators to build engaging AR experiences that inspire movement, exploration and connection on a global scale.

