NFT based Mokens League raises seed funding of $2 million

NFT based gaming platform Mokens League has raised $2 million seed funding. As per the company, the funds will be used for finishing the development cycle of the game as well as installing and maintaining game servers worldwide to provide a latency-free gaming experience. Additionally, the gaming platform will launch its own currency called the MOKA token on the Polygon network for the Esports games developed by the company and in the future for third party games that get integrated into the Mokens League Platform. MOKA holders can use their tokens, now available for presale, to purchase NFTs that can be used for games in Moken’s ecosystem.

There is a fundamental problem right now with existing ‘play to earn’ games that reward people for just spending time on a game that does not work, Martin Repetto, CEO, Monsters League Studios LLC, said. “NFTs and tokens can be enticing for players to play our games, but will retain gamers with fantastic gameplay and Esports mechanics. The longest played games in the world right now are competitive Esports. That’s why our main priority is to make a game that is fun to play, easy to get going, but hard to master. Like chess or poker, there will be different levels where people can compete without getting overrun by pros or hardcore players. These games should also be as fun to play as they are to watch because the streaming community is the number one driver of game adoption at the moment,” he added.

Mokens League seeks to have real-time multiplayer demos released privately by the end of Q3 and a public beta open by Q1 of 2023. MOKA tokens will have a total supply of 500 million, and most of this supply will be held for distribution throughout Mokens League games. The rest of the supply will be spread across partners, marketing, liquidity management and early investors.

