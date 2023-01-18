NextG Apex appoints new CTO

Leading 360-degree retail sales and execution company NextG Apex rolls out a new tech roadmap to become an execution expert in the offline business trade. This initiative will be furthered as the company appoints Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to fill the current technological gaps in the business and use data analytics to offer intelligent decision-making to its brand partners. The company will upgrade and modernize traditional distributors and retailers by making use of technology.

Amarnath Halember, Executive Director & CEO, NextG Apex India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased to welcome our CTO Mr. Rajeev Ramachandran to lead the tech platform at NextG Apex. We trust this addition to our workforce will aid in accomplishing our objective of being an execution expert in the offline retail. Inspired by the ever-evolving banking sector, especially in technology and the ease of accessibility where a click of a button is all you need to get things done, Mr. Ramachandran will help us in developing the same model where a retailer can place an order and the distributor can receive and supply an order with a click of the button.”

Ramachandran, a seasoned banker, has around 18 years of successful experience providing strategic, technical, and operations leadership in uniquely challenging situations. He has worked with the best of IT and banks including Zensar, IBM, FIMBANK, ICICI, EGYPT FACTORS, LCI, Investec, ECO Bank, Diamond Bank, Skye Bank, Standard Chartered, SBI, HDFC, HSBC, BTA, DMCC, ICICI prudential and several others.

He is passionate about creating innovative products using emerging technologies and innovations. Apart from domestic markets, Mr. Ramachandran also has exposure to working overseas in countries like the US, UK, Africa, Australia, Dubai, Srilanka, Thailand, and others for customers across the globe.

As the CTO of NextG Apex, Ramachandran will be responsible for surveilling the development of tech-led solutions to expand the business. He will enhance the capability of current technology at the company and furnish the missing piece of the inventory to complete the loop from production to consumers. This appointment comes in view of the company’s vision to attain a target of 500 crores in next five years.