NewU collaborates with Lyxel&Flamingo for its digital marketing mandate

Lyxel&Flamingo will be managing the brand’s digital marketing duties, comprising social media marketing, website management, SEO, among others

NewU, the beauty retail business from the house of Dabur has partnered with Gurugram-based digital marketing agency Lyxel&Flamingo to handle an all encompassing integrated digital marketing mandate.

Lyxel&Flamingo will be managing the brand’s digital marketing duties, comprising social media marketing, website management and automation, SEO, influencer management and digital media buying. The agency is tasked with leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and social media skills to enhance brand recall, boost brand loyalty, and drive digital footfall and engagement. The account was won by the agency following a multi-agency pitch.

“We are the preferred beauty retailer in the country offering a wide portfolio of top-notch products across cosmetics, skin care, personal care, fashion accessories and herbal skin care under one roof. The awareness levels among consumers in India for Indian and global beauty products and trends, both current and emerging, continues to rise. We are delighted to associate with Lyxel&Flamingo to further elevate our brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with discerning consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with our brand’s ideology and together we are confident of scaling up our brand’s media footprint using a clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry,” Manish Asthana, business head, NewU (H&B Stores Ltd), said on the association with the digital agency.

“Our team of young and exuberant professionals believe that a well-rounded digital strategy can exceptionally increase the conversion rate of consumers. The beauty retail sector in our country is highly dynamic and against that background, we intend to bring in the ideal balance between creative digital communication and engagement to reach out to NewU’s audience at a wider scale,” Shreyansh Bhandari, chief operating officer, Lyxel&Flamingo, stated.

