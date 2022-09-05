Newton School’s ad film depicts the importance of mentors in a student’s life

This Teachers’ Day, edtech platform Newton School, has rolled out an ad campaign called #CareerKaCompass that digs deep into the student-mentor relationship. It’s a take on how mentors and teachers serve as a guiding light for students’ professional and personal journeys, assisting them in reaching their goals.

“Newton School is an outcome-driven platform founded on trust and transparency. From teaching tech skills to cracking interviews through a dedicated training practice, Newton School mentors leave no stone unturned in their students’ growth trajectory. We wanted to thank all of the mentors at Newton School and around the world for their tremendous efforts through this ad campaign,” Siddharth Maheshwari, co-founder, Newton School, said.

Newton School has attempted to portray the importance of mentors in a student’s life in this ad film. In this film, the journey of students at Newton School are portrayed, emphasising on the role of mentors in this ecosystem. The aim of this campaign is to highlight how mentors are a constant presence in a student’s life, through failures and learnings, and the ultimate success, the edtech platform said in a statement.

Newton School is an edtech platform that enables people to upskill and become high quality software developers. Focused at solving the employability problem of college graduates, Newton School’s student intake crossed 1,000 during the pandemic, the platform said. Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs, Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari, with more than 600 companies having hired from Newton School, the neo-university also aims to create a seamless tech hiring infrastructure for companies. Since its inception in 2019, the startup has raised more than $30 million from investors like Steadview capital, Nexus Venture Partners and RTP Global.

The Bangalore-based startup raised $25 million in a Series B funding round earlier this year and is on a track to achieve a 100 million annualized run rate by 2023.

